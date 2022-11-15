Basket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Ultime Blog

CGTN | Xi tells Biden | We must put China-U S ties back on right track

CGTN tells
CGTN: Xi tells Biden: We must put China-U.S. ties back on right track (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) - BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 As leaders from the world's 20 largest economies gathered on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 Summit, the face-to-face meeting between the leaders of China and the United States attracted global attention. On Monday afternoon, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden sat down for their first in-person talks since the latter took office in January 2021. In his opening remarks, Xi told Biden that from the initial contact and the establishment of diplomatic relations to today, China and the United States have gone through 50-plus eventful years, with gains and losses as well as experience and lessons. "History is the best textbook," said Xi. "We should take it as a mirror and let it guide the future." The Chinese president said he was ready to work with ...
CGTN: Xi tells Biden: We must put China-U.S. ties back on right track

