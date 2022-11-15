AUCNET Expanding Its Pre-owned Luxury Goods Business by Opening Overseas Branches in Europe and U.S. (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
AUCNET INC. (hereinafter "AUCNET"), a Tokyo-based online auction company, will be Expanding its subsidiary
AUCNET CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. (hereinafter "ACP")
globally, Opening up two new international Branches, one in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other in Los Angeles, California, the United States, starting this November. Each branch respectively represents ACP's presence in Europe and North America. The European branch will be run by COO Masaaki Furukawa, and the U.S. branch by COO Ayako Yamazaki, with Yasuto Saito remaining as CEO of both Branches. By Expanding its physical Business into Europe and North America, ACP hopes to secure more ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AUCNET INC. (hereinafter "AUCNET"), a Tokyo-based online auction company, will be Expanding its subsidiary
AUCNET CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. (hereinafter "ACP")
globally, Opening up two new international Branches, one in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other in Los Angeles, California, the United States, starting this November. Each branch respectively represents ACP's presence in Europe and North America. The European branch will be run by COO Masaaki Furukawa, and the U.S. branch by COO Ayako Yamazaki, with Yasuto Saito remaining as CEO of both Branches. By Expanding its physical Business into Europe and North America, ACP hopes to secure more ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Thousands of Wamo clients will be able to incorporate a UK company in 48 hoursDigital banking services platform Wamo has started offering clients the possibility to register UK-incorporated companies through both its mobile app and its website. The latest developments within ...
AUCNET Expanding Its Pre-owned Luxury Goods Business by Opening Overseas Branches in Europe and U.S.To help combat the supply issue, AUCNET founded its subsidiary ACP in 2015. Based in Tokyo and run by President and CEO Yasuto Saito, it currently has over 3,400 users worldwide. ACP conducts a luxury ...
AUCNET Expanding
Not Found
HTTP Error 404. The requested resource is not found." /> Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AUCNET Expanding