The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users

The AAA
The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users (Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global announced that it will Airdrop Badge NFTs to one billion Steam Users, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0 GameFi. PocketBuff is the official NFT transaction platform of Bless Global. According to the age of their Steam accounts, players will get exclusive Bless Global Badge NFTs of the corresponding level after downloading the PocketBuff app and binding their Steam accounts. They can use the Badge to claim items and ...
