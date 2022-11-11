The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/The AAAannounced that itto one billion, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0. PocketBuff is the official NFT transaction platform of. According to the age of theiraccounts, playersget exclusiveof the corresponding level after downloading the PocketBuff app and binding theiraccounts. They can use theto claim items and ...