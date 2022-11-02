The startup Nooka Space brings innovation to airport terminals by introducing the concept of flex office booths on demand (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) CLUJ NAPOCA, Romania, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Nooka Space, the company who designed the first smart proximity office network in the world, back in 2020, introduces the concept of flex office on demand in airport waiting areas, to provide passengers with private Spaces to work or relax, while waiting for their flight. As such, Nooka Space launches Nooka Air, a smart office booth designed to offer better airport experience during the waiting hours in terminals. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The startup Nooka Space brings innovation to airport terminals by introducing the concept of flex office booths on demand
