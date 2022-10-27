Ascend the Throne of Overclocking! GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON Motherboard Set New World Record (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) - TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The World's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, proudly announced the overclocking World Record of CINEBENCH R23 56783 pts, verified by HWBOT and chalked up by the latest Z790 AORUS TACHYON with Core™ i9-13900K all-core OC 7584 MHz and DDR5-8300 OC on October 25th. Instead of high-frequency on single core but fail to all benchmarks, Z790 AORUS TACHYON showcases the unbridle performance with all-core OC. GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclockers exclusively for extreme overclocking. With comprehensive power management through its advanced direct VRM power design, as well as the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ascend the Throne of Overclocking! GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON Motherboard Set New World Record...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930170/Ascend_Throne_Overclocking__GIGABYTE_Z790_AORUS_TACHYON_Motherboard_Set_New.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/ascend - the - ...
Ascend launches ReDefyne recycled materials; partners with ITW on blockchain traceability
