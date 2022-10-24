Sinopec Announces Major Discovery of Shale Gas in Sichuan Basin | First Breakthrough in Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Southwest Oil & Gas Company of China Petroleum ("Southwest") & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "") has discovered newgas reserves in the Jinshi 103HF exploratory well deployed in the. With a daily natural gas production reaching 258,600 cubic meters and an evaluated resource capacity of 387.8 billion cubic meters, it is afor China'sgas exploration, and thein the. The find has significantly expandedgas reserves and will further promotegas ...