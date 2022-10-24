Sinopec Announces Major Discovery of Shale Gas in Sichuan Basin: First Breakthrough in Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sinopec Southwest Oil & Gas Company of China Petroleum ("Sinopec Southwest") & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has discovered new Shale gas reserves in the Jinshi 103HF exploratory well deployed in the Sichuan Basin. With a daily natural gas production reaching 258,600 cubic meters and an evaluated resource capacity of 387.8 billion cubic meters, it is a Major Breakthrough for China's Shale gas exploration, and the First Discovery in the Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation. The find has significantly expanded Shale gas reserves and will further promote Shale gas ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sinopec Southwest Oil & Gas Company of China Petroleum ("Sinopec Southwest") & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has discovered new Shale gas reserves in the Jinshi 103HF exploratory well deployed in the Sichuan Basin. With a daily natural gas production reaching 258,600 cubic meters and an evaluated resource capacity of 387.8 billion cubic meters, it is a Major Breakthrough for China's Shale gas exploration, and the First Discovery in the Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation. The find has significantly expanded Shale gas reserves and will further promote Shale gas ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Global Transportation Fuel Market grew USD 1,763.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.32%.New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report 'Transportation Fuel Market Research Report by Type, Vehicle ... Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Sinopec Group, ...
The Heat Transfer Fluids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022 - 2027New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report 'Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022 -...ltd CFR Chemicals Sinopec Sasol ...
Sinopec Announces Major Discovery of Shale Gas in Sichuan Basin: First Breakthrough in Cambrian Qiongzhusi FormationChemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has discovered new shale gas reserves in the Jinshi 103HF exploratory well deployed in the Sichuan Basin. With a daily natural gas production reaching ...
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Announces Data Supporting SPC-14’s Therapeutic Potential for Alzheimer’sSilo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced proof-of-concept data supporting the ...
Sinopec AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Announces