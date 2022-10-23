Tottenham, Lenglet sul futuro: 'Presto per parlarne, non c'è opzione ma...' (Di domenica 23 ottobre 2022) Clement Lenglet, in prestito dal Barcellona al Tottenham, ha parlato al Times: "Nel contratto non è prevista alcuna opzione di...Leggi su calciomercato
Nervoso coi giocatori, dimesso in conferenza: Conte, arriverà mai il salto di qualità al Tottenham... sono rimasti Son, Kane, Hojbjerg, sono arrivati Richarlison, Bissouma, Lenglet, Perisic . Un saldo,... testa di c...' rivolto a Bentancur ieri durante Manchester United - Tottenham ha fatto comunque ...
Manchester United - Tottenham 2 - 0: diretta live e risultato finaleTOTTENHAM: Lloris H., Bentancur R. (dal 44 st Skipp O.), Bissouma Y. (dal 37 st Lucas Moura), ... A disposizione: Forster F., Gil B., Lenglet C., Lucas Moura, Sanchez D., Sessegnon R., Skipp O., Spence ... Tottenham, Lenglet sul futuro: 'Presto per parlarne, non c'è opzione ma...' Calciomercato.com
Match Ratings: Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 2How did the players fare in Newcastle's 2-1 win at Tottenham
Newcastle break into Champions League spots with fine win over SpursYou can also change your cookie settings at any time and learn more about how we use cookies in our Privacy Policy FIRST-HALF GOALS from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the ...
Tottenham LengletSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tottenham Lenglet