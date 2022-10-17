Stavian Chemical leads the way with the ' One-Stop Shop' solution for the global plastics industry at K 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 17,/PRNewswire/, the 22nd largestdistributor, is showcasing its exceptional 'One-' and a wide range of polymers, affirming its leading position in the, especially in Europe, at booth C12, hall 7.2, during the K. The Kis taking place from October 19 - 26 at the Fairground Düsseldorf to present new products and innovations from all sectors of the– from production to processing, to mechanical engineering while guided by three main themes: Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and Digitalization. In line ...