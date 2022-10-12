€44M SECOND FUNDRAISING FOR TEHTRIS LED BY JOLT CAPITAL TO SUPPORT ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CYBER ATTACKS (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) PARIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TEHTRIS, the French software publisher of the TEHTRIS XDR Platform and technology leader AGAINST CYBER espionage and CYBER sabotage, announces its SECOND round of financing of €44 million (including €36 million in growth equity) led by JOLT CAPITAL, a specialist in private equity for responsible deeptech companies, accompanied by the historic Series A funds, Tikehau Ace CAPITAL, the leading European private equity firm in digital security, Open CNP, the corporate venture fund of CNP Assurances, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine Co-Investissement (NACO). This is a record breaking SECOND FUNDRAISING for companies developing eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
