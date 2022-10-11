PulseCon: Hasbro Pulse attiva i primi pre-order per il 2023Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte TRUST su accessori PC e gamingAmazon Prime Day: fino a 800 euro di sconto sui laptop MSIMeridiem Games pubblicherà The Crown of Wu in digitale su Console e PCF1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIUltime Blog

Elrond Announces Stable-Swap DeFi Protocol AshSwap As The Next Project On Maiar Launchpad (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) SIBIU, Romania, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Elrond announced that Maiar Launchpad will host the public sale of AshSwap, a decentralized exchange (or DEX) built to create a highly efficient medium of exchange for similar-priced assets. The Stable-Swap DEX is the 4th startup to have its public sale on Elrond's decentralized funding platform and strategic accelerator, after Audi-backed holoride, Itheum, and Cantina Royale.   With the advent of blockchain technology, a new financial landscape powered by decentralized applications is growing exponentially, unlocking with it new use cases and models, among which arguably the most important has been the possibility to exchange assets for the first time in a trustless environment. By incorporating concepts of ...
