New Torch and Grit Test Method by UL Solutions Offers a Standardized Approach to Screen Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Materials

New Torch
UL Solutions launches its latest Battery Enclosure Material Screening service offering, Torch and Grit, designed to provide a Standardized Approach for Electric Vehicle material suppliers and end-users. NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its new Test Method for Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Enclosure material Screening, Torch and Grit (TaG). Battery Enclosures, and the material they are made from, play a critical ...
