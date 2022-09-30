Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous disponibile su ConsoleThe Callisto Protocol: Black Iron Prison TrailerWorld of Warcraft Dragonflight arriverà il 29 novembreDiablo Immortal - primo aggiornamento maggiore disponibileGOAT SIMULATOR 3 OUTFIT ARRIVA SU FORTNITEPGA TOUR 2K23 - rivelati gli aggiornamenti del “Course Designer”L’Update Primal Ravage di Kingdom Rush Vengeance è ora disponibileEvento Paura del Buio di Apex LegendsLogitech G CLOUD con supporto GeForce NOWMEDION ERAZER: il mondo del gaming ha un nuovo playerUltime Blog

CGTN: China, Argentina pledge to promote community with shared future (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 A forum promoting cultural exchanges between China and Argentina was held in Beijing on Wednesday with senior officials from both countries pledging to advance the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. The China-Argentina High-Level Forum on Cultural Exchanges comes as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez sent congratulatory letters to the forum. For half a century, China-Argentina relations have endured tests posed by the changing international environment, exemplifying the unity and mutual development ...
CGTN: China, Argentina pledge to promote community with shared future

