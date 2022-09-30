CGTN: China, Argentina pledge to promote community with shared future (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A forum promoting cultural exchanges between China and Argentina was held in Beijing on Wednesday with senior officials from both countries pledging to advance the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. The China-Argentina High-Level Forum on Cultural Exchanges comes as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez sent congratulatory letters to the forum. For half a century, China-Argentina relations have endured tests posed by the changing international environment, exemplifying the unity and mutual development
