Sweden spellbinds travellers with new chilling audio story

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/The vast forests ofpossess both beauty and tranquillity – but also drama and mystique. Visitinvitesto discover the country's myth filled forest in a spellbinding, only available in the Swedish forest, home to some of the world's most famous folkloric beings. The shortis written by international bestselling author John Ajvide Lindqvist. See a video trailer of the: https://youtu.be/X2nLmi6dCIE Literary adventure in's forestThe newKiln brings the mythic Swedish nature to life, seducing listeners deeper into the forest. Theis experienced in first person, inviting listeners to walk in ...