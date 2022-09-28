GOOD GAME ITALIA - LE ABILITA' FUORI DAL GIOCOIntel Innovation - presentati i processori Intel Core di tredicesima ...Xbox Wireless Controller nuova variante mimetica Mineral CamoI servizi di SHADOW disponibili anche in ItaliaMetal: Hellsinger abbraccia ogni genere musicale grazie alle modGotham Knights - Il nuovo trailer svela le funzionalità PCNVIDIA rilascia un nuovo driver GeForce per Overwatch 2ROCCAT presenta la tastiera Vulcan II MAX e le cuffie Syn MAX Air di ...Torna il Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyTower of Fantasy - nuovo personaggio e eventoUltime Blog

Sweden spellbinds travellers with new chilling audio story

Sweden spellbinds
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Sweden spellbinds travellers with new chilling audio story (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The vast forests of Sweden possess both beauty and tranquillity – but also drama and mystique. Visit Sweden invites travellers to discover the country's myth filled forest in a spellbinding audio story, only available in the Swedish forest, home to some of the world's most famous folkloric beings. The short story is written by international bestselling author John Ajvide Lindqvist.   See a video trailer of the story: https://youtu.be/X2nLmi6dCIE Literary adventure in Sweden's forestThe new audio story Kiln brings the mythic Swedish nature to life, seducing listeners deeper into the forest. The story is experienced in first person, inviting listeners to walk in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Sweden spellbinds travellers with new chilling audio story

The vast forests of Sweden possess both beauty and tranquillity – but also drama and mystique. Visit Sweden invites travellers to discover the country's myth filled forest in a spellbinding audio ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sweden spellbinds
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sweden spellbinds Sweden spellbinds travellers with chilling