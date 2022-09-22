Colorful Cabbage Magic: The New Ripple Maker II Pro Uses Plant-Based Color Technology to Create Drink Prints in Vibrant Shades (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) The unique marketing tech is designed to help businesses and brands elevate consumer Drink experiences to a new level of innovation and impact TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ripples, the Bev-Top Media category leader, announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top printer features food Technology with naturally changing print Colors that quench rising consumer demand for novel Drink experiences. Patent-pending Chameleon Plus pods, made with flavorless Cabbage extract, adjust to a Drink's pH level and print a spectrum of blue- and red-Based hues that beautify cocktails. Aqua, turquoise, lavender, magenta, violet and more- depending on beverage acidity or alkalinity. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ripples, the Bev-Top Media category leader, announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top printer features food Technology with naturally changing print Colors that quench rising consumer demand for novel Drink experiences. Patent-pending Chameleon Plus pods, made with flavorless Cabbage extract, adjust to a Drink's pH level and print a spectrum of blue- and red-Based hues that beautify cocktails. Aqua, turquoise, lavender, magenta, violet and more- depending on beverage acidity or alkalinity. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Colorful Cabbage Magic: The New Ripple Maker II Pro Uses Plant-Based Color Technology to Create Drink Prints in VibrantRipples, the Bev-Top Media category leader, announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top printer features food technology with naturally changing print colors that ...
Colorful Cabbage Magic: The New Ripple Maker II Pro Uses Plant-Based Color Technology to Create Drink Prints in Vibrant ShadesThe unique marketing tech is designed to help businesses and brands elevate consumer drink experiences to a new level of innovation and impact ...
Colorful CabbageSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Colorful Cabbage