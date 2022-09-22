DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

Colorful Cabbage Magic: The New Ripple Maker II Pro Uses Plant-Based Color Technology to Create Drink Prints in Vibrant Shades (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) The unique marketing tech is designed to help businesses and brands elevate consumer Drink experiences to a new level of innovation and impact TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Ripples, the Bev-Top Media category leader, announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top printer features food Technology with naturally changing print Colors that quench rising consumer demand for novel Drink experiences. Patent-pending Chameleon Plus pods, made with flavorless Cabbage extract, adjust to a Drink's pH level and print a spectrum of blue- and red-Based hues that beautify cocktails. Aqua, turquoise, lavender, magenta, violet and more- depending on beverage acidity or alkalinity. The ...
