CATL to Highlight Advancements in Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) - Key technological innovations enabling highly reliable, safeacross power generation, power transmission and distribution, power consumption to empowerfreedom for all ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21,/PRNewswire/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (), a global leader of newinnovative technologies, presents its state-of-the-art all-scenarioat Solar Power International as part of RE+, held in Anaheim, CA from September 20-22. The conference is the largest and most comprehensive cleanindustry event in North America. Meeting global decarbonization goals to tackle climate change means we need ...