ZOTAC GAMING Announces the GeForce RTX 40 Series PowerED BY the next generation GPU ARCHITECTURE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) - HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/Technology Limited, a global manufacturer of innovation, ushers in a new era of PCwith the unveiling of itsgraphics card line-up built on the breakthrough NVIDIA Ada Lovelaceand the 3rdof RTX. TheRTX 40graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersiveexperiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the ...