Logitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloDisponibile in Italia il Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 ...Logitech G annuncia il volante PRO Racing Wheel e pedaliera PRO ...EA SPORTS PORTA TED LASSO E L'AFC RICHMOND IN FIFA 23Amazon presenta il nuovo tablet Fire HD 8In Vigor Chronicles: Deliverance arriva la stagione dei Crossover!Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI a SPIEL '22Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEAspirapolvere: con o senza sacco?Ultime Blog

AEW | Paige potrebbe essere la “sorpresa” di Tony Khan per Dynamite Grand Slam?

AEW Paige
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
AEW: Paige potrebbe essere la “sorpresa” di Tony Khan per Dynamite Grand Slam? (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Quest’oggi il presidente della AEW Tony Khan ha voluto pubblicizzare sul suo account Twitter l’episodio speciale di Dynamite di questo mercoledì, intitolato “Grand Slam”. Lo show, che si terrà nel mitico Arthur Ashe Stadium sede degli US Open di tennis, avrà una card stellare, con diversi match titolati ed anche la possibilità di vedere una “sorpresa”. Non ci sono indizi su cosa potrebbe essere questa sorpresa, anche se una possibile pista ce la fornisce Fightful Select. Pur non facendo ipotesi sulla data del possibile debutto, Fightful ha rivelato in queste ore che l’ex campionessa WWE ed NXT Paige ha parlato con la AEW. L’ex WWE Divas Champion Paige è libera da quasi tre mesi, da quando è ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

La card di AEW Double or Nothing 2022: spicca CM Punk vs Adam Page

... da un lato Nick e Matt Jackson, pilastri della AEW sin dagli albori, dall'altro Matt e Jeff Hardy, ... Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, "All Ego" Ethan Page & Paige VanZant Dopo ... Paige: annunciata la sua prima apparizione post-WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Pro Wrestling in 2022: Major Moments of the Year (2/4)

Pro wrestling in 2022 has been crazy! There have been many major wrestling moments and this series details all of them. Vol. #2 ...

10 Wrestlers Who Hate CM Punk’s Guts

In his tell-all podcast appearance with Colt Cabana, CM Punk described working with Ryback as taking “20 years off [his] life”. The Second City Saviour described his opponent as “hurty” and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Paige
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AEW Paige Paige potrebbe essere sorpresa Tony