AEW | Paige potrebbe essere la “sorpresa” di Tony Khan per Dynamite Grand Slam?

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Quest’oggi il presidente della AEWha voluto pubblicizzare sul suo account Twitter l’episodio speciale didi questo mercoledì, intitolato “”. Lo show, che si terrà nel mitico Arthur Ashe Stadium sede degli US Open di tennis, avrà una card stellare, con diversi match titolati ed anche la possibilità di vedere una “”. Non ci sono indizi su cosaquesta, anche se una possibile pista ce la fornisce Fightful Select. Pur non facendo ipotesi sulla data del possibile debutto, Fightful ha rivelato in queste ore che l’ex campionessa WWE ed NXTha parlato con la AEW. L’ex WWE Divas Championè libera da quasi tre mesi, da quando è ...