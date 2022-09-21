AEW: Paige potrebbe essere la “sorpresa” di Tony Khan per Dynamite Grand Slam? (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Quest’oggi il presidente della AEW Tony Khan ha voluto pubblicizzare sul suo account Twitter l’episodio speciale di Dynamite di questo mercoledì, intitolato “Grand Slam”. Lo show, che si terrà nel mitico Arthur Ashe Stadium sede degli US Open di tennis, avrà una card stellare, con diversi match titolati ed anche la possibilità di vedere una “sorpresa”. Non ci sono indizi su cosa potrebbe essere questa sorpresa, anche se una possibile pista ce la fornisce Fightful Select. Pur non facendo ipotesi sulla data del possibile debutto, Fightful ha rivelato in queste ore che l’ex campionessa WWE ed NXT Paige ha parlato con la AEW. L’ex WWE Divas Champion Paige è libera da quasi tre mesi, da quando è ...Leggi su zonawrestling
