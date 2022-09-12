DarwinHealth Publication Reports Step-by-Step Protocol for its Tumor Checkpoint-Based, Compound-to-Clinic (C2C) Cancer Drug Discovery Pipeline: Elucidates a Patient-to-Model-to-Patient (PMP) Roadmap for Precision- and Mechanism-Based Identification and Clinical Validation of Novel, Investigational and FDA-Approved Therapeutic Agents Targeting Tumor Regulatory Architecture (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DarwinHealth, Inc., (www.DarwinHealth.com) a New York-Based biotechnology and Cancer Drug Discovery company announces the September 9, 2022 online Publication in Current Protocols (Wiley Science) of their proprietary Cancer Drug Discovery and Validation Pipeline, "A Patient-to-Model-to-Patient (PMP) Cancer Drug and biomarker Discovery Protocol for identifying and validating Therapeutic Agents Targeting ...
