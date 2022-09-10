WWE: Max Duprì tornerà nelle vesti di LA Knight? Un particolare sembra suggerirlo (Di sabato 10 settembre 2022) LA Knight debuttò ad NXT in occasione di Vengeance Day del 2021, tuttavia il passaggio al main roster ha significato per lui un radicale cambiamento. L’ex Impact ha assunto le vesti di Max Duprì e si è messo a capo della Maximum Male Models. I suoi primi modelli Ma.cé e Mån.sôör. Poi l’arrivo anche della “sorella” Maxxine Duprì a rimpinguare le fila dell’agenzia di moda. Ieri notte SmackDown, gli MMM hanno fatto squadra con i Los Lotharios venendo però sconfitti dagli Street Profits e dagli Hit Row in un 8 Man Tag Team Match. A destare curiosità quanto accaduto poi nel backstage. YEAH! Dopo la sconfitta patita durante SmackDown, la Maximum Male Models si è riunita nello spogliatoio per riflettere sul da farsi. L’imperativo è cambiare rotta. Qui non è passato inosservato un particolare che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Max Duprì tornerà nelle vesti di LA Knight? Un particolare sembra suggerirlo - Max_883 : @FedericoDav_SSL Ma perché va in giro vestito come un lottatore WWE degli anni 90? -
Xbox Store invaso dai "Super Risparmi" fino al 90%: ecco i migliori...Fenyx Rising 70% di sconto Lords of the Fallen " Digital Complete Edition 80% di sconto Max ... End Quest " Vermintide 90% di sconto Warhammer: Vermintide 2 80% di sconto WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition ...
Take - Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2023... Tiny Tina's Wonderlands; Empires & Puzzles; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online ; WWE 2K22 ; ... To mark the 10 - year anniversary of Max Payne 3 , on May 13 th , Rockstar Games announced Max ... WWE: Max Dupri è pronto a tornare LA Knight Ecco gli indizi World Wrestling
Max Dupri Teases The Return Of LA Knight, Castagnoli Retains | WWE SD x AEW Rampage RecapIn a WWE Digital Exclusive, Max Dupri teased the return of LA Knight. After the Maximum Male Models' loss on SmackDown, he told them that one has to go through the day to get to the night. Fightful ...
Max Dupri hints at a ‘Knightly’ return to WWE SmackDownThe Maximum Male Models are on a bit of a losing streak in WWE, having dropped both of their matches since making their on-screen debut as members of the SmackDown brand. The not-so-dynamic duo of ma.
WWE MaxSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Max