WWE | Max Duprì tornerà nelle vesti di LA Knight? Un particolare sembra suggerirlo

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 10 settembre 2022) LAdebuttò ad NXT in occasione di Vengeance Day del 2021, tuttavia il passaggio al main roster ha significato per lui un radicale cambiamento. L’ex Impact ha assunto ledi Maxe si è messo a capo della Maximum Male Models. I suoi primi modelli Ma.cé e Mån.sôör. Poi l’arrivo anche della “sorella” Maxxinea rimpinguare le fila dell’agenzia di moda. Ieri notte SmackDown, gli MMM hanno fatto squadra con i Los Lotharios venendo però sconfitti dagli Street Profits e dagli Hit Row in un 8 Man Tag Team Match. A destare curiosità quanto accaduto poi nel backstage. YEAH! Dopo la sconfitta patita durante SmackDown, la Maximum Male Models si è riunita nello spogliatoio per riflettere sul da farsi. L’imperativo è cambiare rotta. Qui non è passato inosservato unche ...