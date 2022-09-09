“The Song is You”, l’album di Enrico Rava e Fred Hersch (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) MILANO – Esce oggi, 9 settembre, , pubblicato dall’etichetta ECM e disponibile in CD e digitale, e a novembre in LP. Registrato a Lugano nel novembre 2021, “The Song is You” sugella l’incontro tra due giganti del jazz, l’incrocio di due storie musicali diverse e straordinarie che finalmente si incontrano, unendo le loro esperienze in un dialogo dai risultati inaspettati e sorprendenti. Flicorno e pianoforte, Rava ed Hersch, un senso affinato dell’improvvisazione jazzistica come arte del narrare, esplorano insieme un repertorio che comprende, oltre a due brani con la loro firma Child’s Song di (Hersh) e The Trial (Rava), anche alcuni standard come Mysterioso e ‘Round Midnightdi Thelonious Monk, The Song Is You di Jerome Kern, Retrato em Branco e Preto di Jobim e I’m Getting Sentimental ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) MILANO – Esce oggi, 9 settembre, , pubblicato dall’etichetta ECM e disponibile in CD e digitale, e a novembre in LP. Registrato a Lugano nel novembre 2021, “Theis You” sugella l’incontro tra due giganti del jazz, l’incrocio di due storie musicali diverse e straordinarie che finalmente si incontrano, unendo le loro esperienze in un dialogo dai risultati inaspettati e sorprendenti. Flicorno e pianoforte,ed, un senso affinato dell’improvvisazione jazzistica come arte del narrare, esplorano insieme un repertorio che comprende, oltre a due brani con la loro firma Child’sdi (Hersh) e The Trial (), anche alcuni standard come Mysterioso e ‘Round Midnightdi Thelonious Monk, TheIs You di Jerome Kern, Retrato em Branco e Preto di Jobim e I’m Getting Sentimental ...

