Emma Marrone e la morte di papà Rosario : stava combattendo contro la ...Tromba d'aria sul Lago del Garda: il videoMaltempo temporali e venti forti : allerta Lombardia e VenetoStrage Canada : arrestato il killer in fuga Myles SandersonCaltagirone : extracomunitari sequestrano e seviziano un minoreAlarm Phone : Bimba di 4 anni muore in mare in attesa dei soccorsiPrezzo gas : Putin minaccia stop alle fornitureLA LIVREA FERRARI GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP È IN EA SPORTS F1 22Red Dead Online: bonus per commercianti, tre nuove missioni e nuove ...Xbox - nuovo Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 – Core Ultime Blog

Grant Thornton dGTL partners with Enate to drive digital transformation for Global Capability Centres

Grant Thornton
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Grant Thornton dGTL partners with Enate to drive digital transformation for Global Capability Centres (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Grant Thornton dGTL and Enate announced a partnership to enable Global Capability Centres to streamline operations and achieve visibility across teams while ensuring that the new technology and employees operate in synergy. The strategic alliance aims to leverage dGTL's experience in simplifying digital change for GCCs and Enate's process orchestration platform. Commenting on this partnership, Raman Shenoy, Partner – dGTL, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Enate, combining ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Globalisation will be unavoidable

Anche in pandemia, le imprese del mid - market guardano all'estero per la crescita Secondo uno studio di Grant Thornton, le aziende italiane seguono il trend: il 24% (+6% rispetto al 1° semestre 2020)...

Cosa guardare in streaming per la giornata mondiale del cane

TRAMA Il poliziotto Dan (Grant Gustin) sogna di entrare nell'unità cinofila, ma nessuno vuole ... un cane dal grande cuore e di John Thornton (Harrison Ford), l'uomo di cui Buck dovrà imparare a ... Notizie da: Hiro Capital, Ocean 14 Capital, Fondo europeo per gli investimenti, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker, Builders Vision, Minderoo Foundation, Arcline Investment Management, Rockbridge Growth Equity, e altri  BeBeez
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Grant Thornton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Grant Thornton Grant Thornton dGTL partners with