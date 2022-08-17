Marlabs identified as a Relevant Provider in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant study on 'Marketing Technology (MarTech) - Solutions and Services 2022' (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) - PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Marlabs Inc., a leading digital Solutions company, today announced that it has been awarded the 'Relevant Provider' status across four of the six categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Services 2022 Research. The Services include Digital Commerce Optimization, Digital Experience & Content, Social & Relationships and Strategic MarTech Services. The ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 MarTech report is an independent service Provider comparison ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
