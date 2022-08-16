Premier, il power ranking Gazzetta dopo la seconda: Jesus fa volare l'Arsenal (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) Le due facce di Manchester protagoniste del power ranking di questa settimana, la classifica con cui Gazzetta.it misura i rapporti di forza della Premier League. Se il City domina e conferma il primo posto, ampliando il divario sul Liverpool sempre secondo, lo United in crisi crolla e finisce fuori ... Leggi su gazzetta (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) Le due facce di Manchester protagoniste deldi questa settimana, la classifica con cui.it misura i rapporti di forza dellaLeague. Se il City domina e conferma il primo posto, ampliando il divario sul Liverpool sempre secondo, lo United in crisi crolla e finisce fuori ...

