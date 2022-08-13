NXT Level Up 12 08 2022 Episodio 26

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) Buon sabato amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con lo show dei pesi leggeri che chiude la settimana sempre bella densa di wrestling. Come al solito, non mi dilungo troppo e quindi partiamo subito. Risultati NXTUp Ikemen Jiro ha sconfitto Myles Borne; Elektra Lopez ha sconfitto Sol Ruca; Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward hanno sconfitto Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. E anche per questa settimana è tutto, alla prossima