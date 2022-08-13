Moda e Vacanze : Come vestire i bimbi in estateViaggiare con animali domestici – 3 Consigli utiliGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a Cappuccio ...Xbox ritorna in presenza alla Gamescom 2022Tower of Fantasy disponibile oraSuper Sexy! Il costume di Wanda Nara è davvero strettoAutorumox : Il nuovo autovelox e le Multe per i rumoriCappe da cucina: tipologie, caratteristiche e modelli a confrontoI Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUltime Blog

NXT Level Up 12.08.2022 Episodio 26 (Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) Buon sabato amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con lo show dei pesi leggeri che chiude la settimana sempre bella densa di wrestling. Come al solito, non mi dilungo troppo e quindi partiamo subito. Risultati NXT Level Up Ikemen Jiro ha sconfitto Myles Borne; Elektra Lopez ha sconfitto Sol Ruca; Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward hanno sconfitto Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. E anche per questa settimana è tutto, alla prossima
WWE Files Two New Trademarks For Ring Names

WWE filed to trademark the names ‘Bronco Nima’ and ‘Lucien Price’. These two wrestlers will debut tonight on WWE NXT Level Up. The trademarks are for: Mark For: BRONCO NIMA trademark registration is ...

Report: NXT UK Tapings Canceled Due To Soccer Coverage At BT Sports Studios

NXT UK has canceled its next two sets of tapings. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that BT Sports Studios, the typical home for NXT UK, will be unavailable for the tapings due ...
