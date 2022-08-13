NXT Level Up 12.08.2022 Episodio 26 (Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) Buon sabato amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con lo show dei pesi leggeri che chiude la settimana sempre bella densa di wrestling. Come al solito, non mi dilungo troppo e quindi partiamo subito. Risultati NXT Level Up Ikemen Jiro ha sconfitto Myles Borne; Elektra Lopez ha sconfitto Sol Ruca; Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward hanno sconfitto Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. E anche per questa settimana è tutto, alla prossima Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up 12-08-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE Files Two New Trademarks For Ring NamesWWE filed to trademark the names ‘Bronco Nima’ and ‘Lucien Price’. These two wrestlers will debut tonight on WWE NXT Level Up. The trademarks are for: Mark For: BRONCO NIMA trademark registration is ...
Report: NXT UK Tapings Canceled Due To Soccer Coverage At BT Sports StudiosNXT UK has canceled its next two sets of tapings. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that BT Sports Studios, the typical home for NXT UK, will be unavailable for the tapings due ...
