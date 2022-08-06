Mary Austin | l’amore e fidanzata di Freddie Mercury | cosa fa oggi

Leggi su metropolitanmagazine

(Di sabato 6 agosto 2022)è stata la donna più importante nella vita di, ma che fae come è continuata la sua vita? Chi amanon può non conoscere il nome di. Da alcuni considerata un’arpia, da altri l’unico vero amore del frontman dei Queen, per anni la sua figura è stata molto controversa. Non si sapeva se fosse solo la segretaria di, la sua amante o solo una grande amica. Per anni i due sono stati insieme: dopo il loro incontro nella boutique dove lavorava quando aveva solo 19 anni, non si sono più separati. Anche quando lui le ha confidato di essere bisessuale («Non sei bisessuale, sei gay», fu la risposta della donna) hanno continuato a stare insieme. Nonostante la ...