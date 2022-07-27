Kaspersky | No More Ransom ha aiutato più di 1 | 5 milioni di utenti a decriptare i loro dispositivi

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) (Adnkronos) -è uno dei partner fondatori di No, l'iniziativa che si pone l'obiettivo di aiutare le vittime diware a recuperare i dati criptati, senza dover pagare i criminali. Attualmente il sito web vanta 136 strumenti di decriptazione che coprono 165 famiglie diware. Milano, 27 luglio 2022. No, l'iniziativa lanciata per aiutare le vittime diware afile, celebra oggi il suo sesto anniversario. Dalla sua nascita, l'iniziativa è passata da quattro a 188 partner e ha contribuito con 136 strumenti di decriptazione che coprono 165 famiglie diware. In questo modo, hapiù di 1,5...