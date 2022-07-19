Beauty routine: cos'è e come eseguirla al meglio?Quali negozi accettano crypto come pagamento?Kingston rilascia le memorie FURY Renegade DDR5 e Renegade DDR5 RGBLEGO presenta il nuovo set The Office LEGO IdeasCane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4Ultime Blog

TerraPay partners with SendMN to pave the way for seamless cross-border payments for Mongolian residents and diaspora across the world

TerraPay partners
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On its journey to strengthen and unify the global ...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On its journey to strengthen and unify the global payments ecosystem, TerraPay - a leading global payments infrastructure company has partnered with SendMN NBFI. Based out of Mongolia, SendMN is a leading money transmitter & non-bank financial institution. Through this partnership, both companies aim to simplify the complexities & ease the challenges associated with borderless payments. The costs of sending cross-border payments are really high, slow & not secure. This partnership is a step towards achieving the vision of both firms i.e. to transform the way Mongolians ...
TerraPay partners with SendMN to pave the way for seamless cross-border payments for Mongolian residents and diaspora across the world

On its journey to strengthen and unify the global payments ecosystem, TerraPay - a leading global payments infrastructure company has partnered with SendMN NBFI. Based out of Mongolia, SendMN is a ...
