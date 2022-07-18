Cane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenMultiVersus: open beta dal 26/07 al 19/07Kingston Technology annuncia la partnerships on Ninjas in PyjamasUltime Blog

Onyx CenterSource Unveils Latest Integration for Travel Agency Affiliates of Booking com

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and ...

Onyx CenterSource Unveils Latest Integration for Travel Agency Affiliates of Booking.com (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022)

Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its Latest payment platform Integration for Booking.com's affiliate Travel agencies. The Integration is customized for Sabre-connected Travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect into Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed Bookings sent through the platform. "Onyx has a long-standing commitment to ensuring that our offerings provide significant value to our clients," said Tony Wagner, Onyx chief commercial officer. "As payments become more global and complex, our ...
