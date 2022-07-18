Onyx CenterSource Unveils Latest Integration for Travel Agency Affiliates of Booking.com (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its Latest payment platform Integration for Booking.com's affiliate Travel agencies. The Integration is customized for Sabre-connected Travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect into Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed Bookings sent through the platform. "Onyx has a long-standing commitment to ensuring that our offerings provide significant value to our clients," said Tony Wagner, Onyx chief commercial officer. "As payments become more global and complex, our ...Leggi su iltempo
Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its Latest payment platform Integration for Booking.com's affiliate Travel agencies. The Integration is customized for Sabre-connected Travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect into Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed Bookings sent through the platform. "Onyx has a long-standing commitment to ensuring that our offerings provide significant value to our clients," said Tony Wagner, Onyx chief commercial officer. "As payments become more global and complex, our ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
The TeleVoIPs Mitel 6900 Series Certification Offers an Additional Option to Extend Customers' Initial InvestmentTeleVoIPs, a business phone system provider offering fully-hosted VoIP communication services to companies of all sizes, is pleased to announce Mitel's flagship 6900 series IP desk phones are now ...
Synchrony Reports Second Quarter 2022 ResultsSynchrony Financial today announced its second quarter 2022 results for the period ending June 30, 2022. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company's ...
Onyx CenterSourceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Onyx CenterSource