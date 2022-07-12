Ali “Myth” Kabbani passa da Twitch a YouTube: l’annuncio del 23enne (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Sono molti gli streamer che stanno decidendo di passare da Twitch a YouTube. L’ultimo in ordine di tempo è Ali “Myth” Kabbani, che ha firmato un accordo esclusivo con il colosso di proprietà di Google dopo sette anni passati con la piattaforma di proprietà di Amazon. Myth, 23 anni, segue quanto già fatto da streamer molto famosi come Valkyrae, Ludwig, TimTheTatman e LilyPichu??, che hanno deciso di aggregarsi alla ‘scuderia’ di YouTube. In un video pubblicato su Twitter, Myth ha spiegato che essere aperto al cambiamento lo ha portato a raggiungere il successo. Ha detto che anche diventare uno streamer di Twitch è stato un rischio, come il lasciarsi alle spalle la routine professionale di Fortnite. This is my decision. ...Leggi su esports247
Pubblicità
esports247_it : Ali 'Myth' Kabbani passa da Twitch a YouTube: l'annuncio del 23enne - JesusGoswag : RT @leena_xu: @Myth_ Congrats Ali!! :D - leena_xu : @Myth_ Congrats Ali!! :D -
Griffon Minos Myth Cloth EX O.C.E. - EX Metal: Recensione...utilizzare due parti aggiuntive in metallo che s'infilano nel perno che sorreggerà poi le ali. Il ... Griffon Minos Myth Cloth EX O. C. E. " EX Metal Il myth è molto robusto e l'armatura è piena di ... Fortnite: come migliorare il sistema di shooting I consigli di Ali 'Myth' Kabbani Everyeye Videogiochi
Twitch Streamer Myth Inks YouTube Gaming Deal (Exclusive)Ali Kabbani, the pro gamer known as “Myth,” is leaving Twitch to stream and post videos exclusively with YouTube Gaming. The creator follows other Twitch stars who have recently left the Amazon-owned ...
Myth signs with YouTube Gaming after 7 years streaming on TwitchOriginal Fortnite wunderkind Myth has traded Twitch purple for a YouTube homecoming after seven years on the Amazon-owned streaming site.
Ali MythSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ali Myth