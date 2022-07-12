Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

Ali “Myth” Kabbani passa da Twitch a YouTube | l’annuncio del 23enne

Ali Myth
Sono molti gli streamer che stanno decidendo di passare da Twitch a YouTube. L'ultimo in ordine di

Ali “Myth” Kabbani passa da Twitch a YouTube: l’annuncio del 23enne (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Sono molti gli streamer che stanno decidendo di passare da Twitch a YouTube. L’ultimo in ordine di tempo è Ali “MythKabbani, che ha firmato un accordo esclusivo con il colosso di proprietà di Google dopo sette anni passati con la piattaforma di proprietà di Amazon. Myth, 23 anni, segue quanto già fatto da streamer molto famosi come Valkyrae, Ludwig, TimTheTatman e LilyPichu??, che hanno deciso di aggregarsi alla ‘scuderia’ di YouTube. In un video pubblicato su Twitter, Myth ha spiegato che essere aperto al cambiamento lo ha portato a raggiungere il successo. Ha detto che anche diventare uno streamer di Twitch è stato un rischio, come il lasciarsi alle spalle la routine professionale di Fortnite. This is my decision. ...
Original Fortnite wunderkind Myth has traded Twitch purple for a YouTube homecoming after seven years on the Amazon-owned streaming site.
