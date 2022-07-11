BE OPEN names the last winner of DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET, international competition to support the UN sustainable goals (Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) - LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BE OPEN's latest competition DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET aimed to bring the talent and creativity of the global community to focus on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture. The competition called for innovative solutions that can contribute to how we transform our food systems to end food insecurity and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world. The objective of the competition is to recognize and promote top DESIGN projects developed by the younger creative generation that are able to tackle the tasks set by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
