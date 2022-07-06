Another noose hurts businesses

(Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) ... those who make reforms try to cover them with noble ideals and collective interests, but they do it to solve their... Procedure più snelle per edilizia e appalti Pubblicato sulla Gazzetta Ufficiale ...

Pubblicità

Last Friday, ItaliaOggi reported in the newspaper cover the letters that the Revenue Agency is sending to taxpayers who are late with their tax payments (a Vat debt above 5.000 euros is enough to be ...ItaliaOggi reported in the newspaper cover the letters that the Revenue Agency is sending to taxpayers who are late with their ...Malacia is set to join Man United from Feyenoord and he could send a message to another of Erik ten Hag's summer targets.