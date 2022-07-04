SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS ANNOUNCES ITS EXPANSION INTO LONG AND SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - The end-to-end content creation and production solution is now producing original content for consumer entertainment clients, including a docu-series following racing legend Jimmie Johnson and a DOCUMENTARY featuring famed celebrity photographer Miles "Diggzy" Diggs NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SHUTTERSTOCK, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platFORM for transFORMative brands and media companies, today announced that SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS, the company's creative and production arm, is broadening its offering to include original DOCUMENTARY films and series. "Since SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS' inception in November 2020, the team has rapidly established itself as a key player in the industry, and as a premier end-to-end ...Leggi su iltempo
SHUTTERSTOCK, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platFORM for transFORMative brands and media companies, today announced that SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS, the company's creative and production arm, is broadening its offering to include original DOCUMENTARY films and series. "Since SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS' inception in November 2020, the team has rapidly established itself as a key player in the industry, and as a premier end-to-end ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
DEFY DIMENSIONS WITH SHUTTERSTOCK'S 3D GALLERY EXPERIENCE POWERED BY TURBOSQUID AT CANNES LIONS... TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace , PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high - end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end -...
SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS ANNOUNCES ITS EXPANSION INTO LONG AND SHORT - FORM DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING(NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced that Shutterstock Studios, the company's creative and production arm, is broadening ... Infarto, gli occhi potrebbero rivelare se siamo a rischio: lo studio rivoluzionario ilmattino.it
Chris Pratt, noted Hollywood Chris, doesn't like being called Chris: 'It's not my name'Would a Chris by any other name still smell as sweet Chris Pratt — dinosaur fighter, intergalactic crusader, voicer of Mario — is known for many things, particularly being a member of the Hollywood ...
Where is Love Island Aftersun filmedLove Island’s 2022 series has been with us for a week now – and as we’re all aware there have been a few changes this year. Spin-off show Aftersun has now switched back to airing every Sunday night ...
SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS