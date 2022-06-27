PODA Completes Multiparty Sale of Intellectual Property Assets for US$100.5 Million

Perché chiedere un consulto ad un dottore onlineAggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock F1 22: i piloti indovinano la valutazione dei loro compagniOrganizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiUltime Blog

- VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA HOLDINGS, INC. (PODA or the Company) (CSE: PODA) ...

PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (?FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022, the Company, together with Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan (the ??"Owners"), has completed the Sale of substantially all of the Assets and properties ?used in the Company's business (the "Purchased Assets") to Altria Client Services LLC ("ALCS"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), for a total purchase price of US$100.5 Million ("Purchase Price"), subject to certain ?adjustments and holdbacks (the ??"Transaction"), pursuant to a definitive agreement dated May 13, 2022 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement"). Pursuant to the Asset ...
PODA will provide further information in this regard, and the record date for the Distribution, in a subsequent news release. PODA expects to retain approximately CDN$1 million in cash to ...

PODA will provide further information in this regard, and the record date for the Distribution, in a subsequent news release. PODA expects to retain approximately CDN$1 million in cash to ...
