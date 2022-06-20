The Last of Us Part 1 Remake: il costo fa discutere i fan (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) Il nuovo Remake del primo titolo della celebre saga di Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part 1 ha fatto storcere il naso ai propri fan per quello che sarà il suo costo al lancio. Vediamo insieme che cosa sta agitando una delle fanbase più grandi del mondo videoludico In uscita il 2 settembre solamente per PS5 e PC, The Last of US Part 1, avrà un ulteriore edizione dopo quella originale del 2013 e il Remake del 2014 uscito per PS4. Se i fan dell’opera all’origine della notizie erano entusiasti, adesso che è stato svelato il costo per effettuare il pre-order un po’ meno. Questo perché il costo per aggiudicarsi The Last of Us Part 1 Remake sarà di €79,99 per l’edizione standard, mentre ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) Il nuovodel primo titolo della celebre saga di Naughty Dog, Theof Us1 ha fatto storcere il naso ai propri fan per quello che sarà il suoal lancio. Vediamo insieme che cosa sta agitando una delle fanbase più grandi del mondo videoludico In uscita il 2 settembre solamente per PS5 e PC, Theof US1, avrà un ulteriore edizione dopo quella originale del 2013 e ildel 2014 uscito per PS4. Se i fan dell’opera all’origine della notizie erano entusiasti, adesso che è stato svelato ilper effettuare il pre-order un po’ meno. Questo perché ilper aggiudicarsi Theof Ussarà di €79,99 per l’edizione standard, mentre ...

