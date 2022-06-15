CS: GO, Denis “electroNic” Sharipov nuovo capitano di Natus Vincere (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) Denis “electroNic” Sharipov è diventato ufficialmente il nuovo capitano di Natus Vincere. Ad informare di questa novità è stato il miglior giocatore del team CS:GO, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, durante una conferenza stampa alla BLAST Premier Spring Final a Lisbona, in Portogallo. Lo scorso 31 maggio il COO dell’organizzazione di esports, Alexey “xaoc” Kucherov, aveva già fatto sapere al sito Dexerto che il passaggio di electroNic a leader del gioco era una “forte possibilità”. Ora quella mossa è stata ufficializzata, almeno per il momento. NAVI si è separata dal suo ex capitano Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov il 28 maggio dopo la conclusione del PGL Antwerp Major a causa di “alti rischi reputazionali”, a conferma di come la decisione non ...Leggi su esports247
Pubblicità
esports247_it : CS: GO, Denis 'electroNic' Sharipov nuovo capitano di Natus Vincere -
Vera Joins Forces With GoldenDAO and Krypital Group to Produce NFTASIA in Miami, Reveals Plans for NFTASIA Mega - Conference in Singapore ...... then Vera is the new digital currency for electronic NFT payments. Vera in Latin means 'true' and ... Kate Wong, CMO; Joshua Yap, Head of Events and Executive Producer, NFTASIA; Denis Lam, Founder/CEO; ...
Vera Joins Forces With GoldenDAO and Krypital Group to Produce NFTASIA in Miami, Reveals Plans for NFTASIA Mega - Conference in Singapore ...... then Vera is the new digital currency for electronic NFT payments. Vera in Latin means 'true' and ... Kate Wong, CMO; Joshua Yap, Head of Events and Executive Producer, NFTASIA; Denis Lam, Founder/CEO; ... CS:GO, s1mple pronto a prendersi una pausa: 'Devo sistemare la mia vita' Everyeye Videogiochi
Veterans Affairs Secretary Testifies on the 2023 Budget Request... a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on President Biden’s… Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough testified on modernizing the VA’s electronic health records system. The… Veterans Affairs ...
Natus Vincere move electroNic into captain's roleDenis electroNic Sharipov is officially the new Natus Vincere captain teammate Oleksandr s1mple Kostyliev confirmed at a news conference Tuesday ahead of t ...
Denis electroNicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Denis electroNic