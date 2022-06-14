Plintron wins the MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at MVNOs World Congress (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) BERLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Plintron has won the MVNE of the Year Award at the MVNO Awards held during the MVNO World Congress 2022, Berlin. This Award is given to an MVNE/A that has successfully partnered with multiple MVNOs and MNOs, and fostered commercially beneficial partnerships and propositions for all parties. The Award judging criteria was cost of the Solution, Reliability and level of Innovation. Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Plintron said, "Plintron is delighted to win the prestigious MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at the ...Leggi su iltempo
Plintron has won the MVNE of the Year Award at the MVNO Awards held during the MVNO World Congress 2022, Berlin. This Award is given to an MVNE/A that has successfully partnered with multiple MVNOs and MNOs, and fostered commercially beneficial partnerships and propositions for all parties. The Award judging criteria was cost of the Solution, Reliability and level of Innovation. Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Plintron said, "Plintron is delighted to win the prestigious MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at the ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Plintron wins the MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at MVNOs World CongressPlintron has won the MVNE of the year award at the MVNO Awards held during the MVNO World Congress 2022, Berlin. This award is given to an MVNE/A that has successfully partnered with multiple MVNOs ...
Plintron winsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Plintron wins