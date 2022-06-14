Samsung presenta i nuovi monitor Odyssey Neo G8, 7 e 4Sims Freeplay + LEGO DOTS PartnershipCapcom Showcase Resident Evil, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter e altroAccoltella 15enne a Roma : arrestato 16enne capoverdianoGuerra Ucraina : I Russi avanzano verso KharkivMafia : 24 arresti mandamento a PalermoScopri la bellezza della costa Sud della Sardegna con una vacanza ...Le community di Riot Games e di Xbox si incontrano su Game PassIn Rise of Cultures inizia l'evento dedicato alla MongoliaNILOX ACQUA SCOOTER - PER UN'ESTATE DI DIVERTIMENTOUltime Blog

Plintron wins the MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at MVNOs World Congress

BERLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron has won the MVNE of the Year Award at the MVNO Awards ...

 Plintron has won the MVNE of the Year Award at the MVNO Awards held during the MVNO World Congress 2022, Berlin. This Award is given to an MVNE/A that has successfully partnered with multiple MVNOs and MNOs, and fostered commercially beneficial partnerships and propositions for all parties. The Award judging criteria was cost of the Solution, Reliability and level of Innovation. Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Plintron said, "Plintron is delighted to win the prestigious MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at the ...
