A Look to the Future Ball, a Firenze l'evento dove tutt? possono essere (e indossare) ciò che desiderano (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Senso di appartenenza, diritti, storia e moda. Saranno questi gli ingredienti indispensabili per poter partecipare all'evento A Look to the Future Ball di Ballroom Culture, in programma sabato 4 giugno nella Limonaia di Villa Strozzi a Firenze, organizzato da Arcigay Firenze Altre Sponde in collaborazione con Princess Sofia Ninja. "Serie tv come Pose, o film come Paris is Burning – commenta il presidente di Arcigay Firenze Mauro Scopelliti– hanno il merito di aver fatto conoscere la Ballroom scene ed anche di aver smosso tacitamente qualche coscienza su temi fondamentali quali il razzismo, l'identità di genere, la famiglia. Ciò che accadrà sabato però è reale non è filmografia: vivremo un contesto dove arte, moda e ...

Luce_news : A Look to the Future Ball, a Firenze l'evento dove tutt? possono essere (e indossare) ciò che desiderano