GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The GSMA has appointed LARA DEWAR as CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER (CMO). Ms. DEWAR starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. DEWAR's delivery of strategic reputational and corporate communications for the GSMA as Global Head of PR and Communications. For more than two years, Ms. DEWAR has helped the GSMA navigate pivotal global milestones, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as complex and shifting industry landscapes. Her experience, insights, and in-depth knowledge of the business provide an exceptional platform from which Ms. DEWAR will hit the ground running and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The GSMA has appointed LARA DEWAR as CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER (CMO). Ms. DEWAR starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. DEWAR's delivery of strategic reputational and corporate communications for the GSMA as Global Head of PR and Communications. For more than two years, Ms. DEWAR has helped the GSMA navigate pivotal global milestones, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as complex and shifting industry landscapes. Her experience, insights, and in-depth knowledge of the business provide an exceptional platform from which Ms. DEWAR will hit the ground running and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
InterCloud Appoints Stephanie Lynch - Habib as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)Before joining InterCloud, Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ...
InterCloud Appoints Stephanie Lynch - Habib as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)Before joining InterCloud, Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RingCentral as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service MarketGlobal esports market to grow with a CAGR of 23.66% over the forecast period from 2021-2027... at 06:09 GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER The GSMA has appointed Lara Dewar as Chief ...
GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICERThe GSMA has appointed Lara Dewar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Dewar starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. Dewar's ...
GSMA APPOINTSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GSMA APPOINTS