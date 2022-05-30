Respawn e Lucasfilm Games presentano Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorPokémon Company International disponibile l'espansione Spada e Scudo ...PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ disponibile SD Gundam Battle Alliance - svelata la data di uscitaGeForce RTX Serie 30 “Pronte e in Stock” nuovamente disponibiliMY LITTLE PONY: AVVENTURA A MARETIME BAY SU CONSOLE E PC OGGIMario Strikers: Battle League Football arriva a giugno DESTINY 2 - AFFRONTA GLI INCUBI NELLA SEGRETA DUALITÀJURASSIC PARK: IL DOMINIO - ECCO I NUOVI FUNKO POPeFootball Championship Pro 2022 - annunciati gli otto Club che ...Ultime Blog

LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Appian files High Court claim against Sibanye-Stillwater following termination of US$1.2 billion transaction (Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) Highlights LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Funds sponsored by Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company") have filed a claim at the High Court of England and Wales seeking compensation from Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and its subsidiary Sibanye BM Brazil (Pty) Ltd (together, "Sibanye") for Sibanye's failure to close on a transaction, together with other associated material breaches. The claim relates to Sibanye's unlawful breach of two sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") for its acquisition of Brazilian mining companies Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale Verde from Appian, and follows the notice of ...
