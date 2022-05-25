Wicked City | la riscoperta della settimana

Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

(Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022)è un film d’animazione giapponese diretto da Yoshiaki Kawajiri. Questail film da riscoprire è un prodotto di culto che però non sarà molto noto al grosso dei lettori. Questo lungometraggio anime è una fantastica commistione di horror, erotismo e atmosfere noir. Conscoprirete, se già non lo sapete, che i giapponesi sono maestri nel creare cose disturbanti. Non è certo un mistero. Qui le scene più ispirate sono anche quelle più follemente fuori di melone. La fantasia orrorifica è poi arricchita di fan service esplicito, che tende quasi al pornografico. Molte scene non si allontanano molto dai prodotti hentay ( la pornografia d’animazione giapponese). Insomma Theè un prodotto forte, contraddittorio e profondamente ...