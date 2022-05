Advertising

Adnkronos

... ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator, people standingto you ... providing maximum security for passwords and biometrics like faceand fingerprints. The 3D ..."User experiences focusing on podcast content represent thebig opportunity for device makers ... Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content... IDS NEXT ACQUISISCE SHAWMAN SOFTWARE Grazie a questa fusione IDS Next diventa l'unica azienda fornitrice SaaS full-stack per le catene e i gruppi alberghieri BANGALORE, India, 23 ...Asia's largest smart hotel software provider, IDS Next, has announced the acquisition of India-based ShawMan Software, specialist provider of food & beverage, leisure, and wellness cloud solutions for ...