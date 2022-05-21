AEW Rampage 20 05 2022 – Red Velvet vs Kris Statlander

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 21 maggio 2022) Houston in Texas ospita la nuova puntata dicon la All Elite Wrestling che continua a costruire le storyline in vista del ppv Double Or Nothing. Avremo un match per la Owen Hart Cup, nel main event ci saranno Bryan Danielson e Jon Moxley per prepararsi alla sfida con la Jericho Appreciation Society prevista domenica prossima, mentre Shawn Spears aspetta di scoprire chi possa essere il “Giant” del suo incontro di preparazione alla sfida con Wardlow. Risultati: The House of Black battono Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol (2,5 / 5)Nel post match, il Death Triangle si presentano sullo stage e Penta presenta una tomba con la scritta “House of Black”. Excalibur annuncia che i due team si sfideranno a Double Or Nothing PROMO: Lexi Nair è con il Gunn Clubb. Billy svela che Anthony Bowens è infortunato e che il gruppo con gli ...