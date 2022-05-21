AEW Rampage 20.05.2022 – Red Velvet vs Kris Statlander (Di sabato 21 maggio 2022) Houston in Texas ospita la nuova puntata di Rampage con la All Elite Wrestling che continua a costruire le storyline in vista del ppv Double Or Nothing. Avremo un match per la Owen Hart Cup, nel main event ci saranno Bryan Danielson e Jon Moxley per prepararsi alla sfida con la Jericho Appreciation Society prevista domenica prossima, mentre Shawn Spears aspetta di scoprire chi possa essere il “Giant” del suo incontro di preparazione alla sfida con Wardlow. Risultati Rampage: The House of Black battono Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol (2,5 / 5)Nel post match, il Death Triangle si presentano sullo stage e Penta presenta una tomba con la scritta “House of Black”. Excalibur annuncia che i due team si sfideranno a Double Or Nothing PROMO: Lexi Nair è con il Gunn Clubb. Billy svela che Anthony Bowens è infortunato e che il gruppo con gli ...Leggi su zonawrestling
TSOWrestling : L'ultimo episodio di #AEWRampage #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : L'ex-campione di coppia di #WWENXT ha lottato ad #AEWRampage #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #AEWRampage #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Che cosa bisogna attendersi dal prossimo episodio di #AEWRampage? #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Spavento tra i fan ma Bryan Danielson sta bene #TSOS // #TSOW -
Wrestling, annunciato 'Forbidden Door': mega show tra AEW e NJPW... ma il founder e presidente della AEW ha promesso grandi sorprese . La collaborazione tra le due ... Jay White e Minoru Suzuki su tutti, apparire più volte nelle puntate di Rampage e Dynamite. Tra i ...
"Kingdom Hearts non è così complicato", assicura un fan... durante un match di wrestlingDurante uno show di wrestling, AEW Rampage , tra la folla del pubblico è stato visto un cartellone verde con su scritta la frase " Kingdom Hearts is not that complicated " (ovvero "KH non è così ... AEW: Risultati AEW Rampage 20-05-2022 (Bryan Danielson e Jon Moxley in azione) Spazio Wrestling
AEW Rampage Results: Blackpool Combat Club remain undefeatedLast night’s AEW Rampage was stacked, featuring the likes of Blackpool Combat Club and more. Plus Red Velvet and Kris Statlander faced off in the Owen Hart Cup.
AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson Team-up to WinFriday night’s episode of AEW Rampage featured high octane action and some blockbuster matches. Red Velvet faced off against Kris Statlander in the final quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart tournament ...
AEW RampageSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Rampage