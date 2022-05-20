Celly presenta la gamma di prodotti brandizzata Fiat 500Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...GeForce RTX Serie 30 a prezzi convenienti grazie alla campagna Pronte ...Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Disponibile il secondo DLC Il film per cui David Niven vinse l OscarF1 22 aggiunge aggiornamenti ai circuiti per rispecchiare le ...Outright Games: quattro nuovi giochi per bambini e famiglieUltime Blog

SPC Gear LIX e LIX Plus Wireless | nuova presentazione

SPC Gear
Questa notte, l’etichetta SPC Gear ha presentato  le sue ultime due novità, cioè  LIX e LIX Plus ...

SPC Gear LIX e LIX Plus Wireless: nuova presentazione (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Questa notte, l’etichetta SPC Gear ha presentato  le sue ultime due novità, cioè  LIX e LIX Plus Wireless. Due mouse da gioco con che portano novità nel campo del gaming Quest’oggi, 20 Maggio 2022, sono stati presentati dalla SPC Gear (clicca qui per ulteriori info), l’etichetta di gioco del produttore europeo SilentiumPC, due nuovi prodotti per gaming. Infatti, è con orgoglio che la SPC Gear, annuncia  per la prima volta, SPC Gear LIX e LIX Plus Wireless,  aggiungendo questi due mouse da gioco Wireless al proprio portafoglio.   Novità SPC Gear LIX e LIX Plus Wireless I nuovi SPC Gear LIX e LIX Plus Wireless leggeri e altamente ...
Tutti i finalisti dell'European Hardware Awards 2022

...NX TKL Corsair K100 RGB Corsair K70 RGB PRO Gaming Gear Champions Bane Logitech G915 Lightspeed Mountain Everest 60 Mountain Everest Max Razer Huntsman V2 Sharkoon Skiller SGK30 SilentiumPC SPC Gear ...

LIX and LIX Plus Wireless gaming mouse

Gamers in the market for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse might be interested in a couple of new designs launched by SPC Gear this ...

SPC Gear Announces LIX and LIX Plus Wireless

The new lightweight and highly precise SPC Gear LIX and LIX Plus Wireless use 2,4 GHz wireless connectivity that ensures a stable connection without delays, while the long battery life and quick ...
