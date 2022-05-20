Shanghai Electric Works with Partners to Ensure Progress of its International Projects

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022), May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/("" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727. HK) has announced that a series of milestones have been made for its majorsince the start of this year. As a world's leading energy solutions provider, the company continues to ramp up its effort in accelerating theof its construction undertakings around the world amid global uncertainties brought on by renewed COVID-19 resurgences and prolonged supply chain disruptions. Two of its landmark– the Rupsha 800-Megawatt combined cycle power plant project and the Japan Yakai photovoltaic power plant project – are well underway,...