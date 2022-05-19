ORBEEZ - le sfere d'acqua conquistano il webMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyVAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG È ORA DISPONIBILE PER PC E CONSOLESony aggiunge il modello LinkBuds S alla serie LinkBudsPerché ha senso studiare programmazione?Guerra Ucraina : 231 bambini uccisi e 427 feritiFammi morire! L'appello di Fabio Ridolfi che da 18 anni muove solo ...Presidente Russo Putin espelle 24 diplomatici italianiRoller Champions arriverà il 25 maggioNACON: NUOVA LINE-UP E DUE NUOVI GIOCHIUltime Blog

TAICCA is pleased to launch the Open call for immersive content creators. (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) TAIPEI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

TAICCA is calling for projects that place creative content at their cores and deliver immersive content narratives with technology and with a co-funding or co-production between Taiwanese and international teams. Each selected project will receive up to USD120,000 (NTD 3.5 million). The Metaverse will radically change how we live,work, travel, and communicate. People will be living in a new era of digital experience. Creative content, undoubtedly, will also play a huge role in the Metaverse. To encourage the relevant stakeholders to discover the creativity and energy of technology innovation in Taiwan and explore new mediums and new forms of storytelling for immersive content, ...
