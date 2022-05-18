Samsung Gear S3 risorge con il porting di Wear OS (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Grazie a un porting, Wear OS by Google sbarca su Samsung Gear S3 e tale sistema operativo indossabile pare essere funzionante L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Un inaspettato porting porta Wear OS 2 su Samsung Gear S3... questa pratica è però comunque anche per gli smartwatch , e recentemente qualcuno è riuscito a effettuare il porting di Wear OS 2 su Samsung Gear S3 .
Samsung Gear S3 risorge con il porting di Wear OS TuttoAndroid.net
Crazy person installs Wear OS on 2016 Galaxy Gear S3 because why the heck notA developer has installed Wear OS on the Galaxy Gear S3 Frontier. The 2016 smartwatch originally shipped with Samsung’s Tizen OS. Lots of stuff is broken, and battery life is “poor,” so this isn’t ...
