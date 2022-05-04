Amphista Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for Discovery and Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Amphista and Bristol Myers Squibb to collaborate and leverage Amphista's proprietary Eclipsys™ Targeted Protein Degradation platform to develop novel Protein degrading Therapeutics Collaboration includes an upfront payment of $30 million, the potential for up to $1.25 billion in performance-based milestone payments and payments for a limited expansion of the Collaboration, as well as royalties on global net sales of products CAMBRIDGE, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
