Global Terrorism Index 2022 | Sub-Saharan Africa emerges as global epicentre of terrorism | as global deaths decline

Global Terrorism
LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 global terrorism Index (GTI) reveals that despite an ...

Global Terrorism Index 2022: Sub-Saharan Africa emerges as global epicentre of terrorism, as global deaths decline (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The 2022 global terrorism Index (GTI) reveals that despite an increase in attacks, the impact of terrorism continues to decline. In 2021, deaths from terrorism fell by 1.2% to 7,142, while attacks rose by 17%, highlighting that terrorism is becoming less lethal. Two thirds of countries recorded no attacks or deaths from terrorism – the best result since 2007 – while 86 countries recorded an improvement on their GTI score. The number of deaths has remained approximately the same for the last four years. The ...
