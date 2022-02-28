Tadeusz Rachwal Precariousness | correcting the system of social “bubbles”

Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) The culture of danger The French philosopher and sociologist Michel Foucault (2008) had defined “the culture of danger” as a type of culture inherent to liberalism. Therefore, ain which danger is not perceived as something external but as internal is constantly felt in daily domestic practices and life experiences. It is precisely from this reflection, developed in the 2022 Report of the European SUPI Network onPrecarity, that the analysis of Polish sociologist*, professor at the University ofand Humanitarian Sciences in Warsaw, on the structure of ourfabric and the unexpected arrival of Covid-19 begins. “Living dangerously,” the motto that, according to Foucault, distinguishes one of the essential elements of liberalism, means that ...