Tadeusz Rachwal Precariousness | correcting the system of social “bubbles”

Tadeusz Rachwal
The culture of danger The French philosopher and sociologist Michel Foucault (2008) had defined "the ...

Tadeusz Rachwal. Precariousness: correcting the system of social “bubbles” (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) The culture of danger The French philosopher and sociologist Michel Foucault (2008) had defined “the culture of danger” as a type of culture inherent to liberalism. Therefore, a system in which danger is not perceived as something external but as internal is constantly felt in daily domestic practices and life experiences. It is precisely from this reflection, developed in the 2022 Report of the European SUPI Network on social Precarity, that the analysis of Polish sociologist Tadeusz Rachwal*, professor at the University of social and Humanitarian Sciences in Warsaw, on the structure of our social fabric and the unexpected arrival of Covid-19 begins. “Living dangerously,” the motto that, according to Foucault, distinguishes one of the essential elements of liberalism, means that ...
