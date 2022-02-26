NXT Level Up Episodio 2 (Di sabato 26 febbraio 2022) Buongiorno a tutti amici e buon weekend! Level up ha fatto il suo debutto settimana scorsa e già siamo al secondo Episodio. Il format sembra essere quello dei tre match a puntata, quindi direi che si può andare benissimo all’elencazione di quanto visto ieri. Risultati NXT Level Up James Drake ha sconfitto Xyon Quinn Elektra Lopez ha sconfitto Sarray Harland & Joe Gacy hanno sconfitto Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro). Così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
